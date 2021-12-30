To make my ex envious, I had a special manicure done…

To make my ex jealous, I got a special manicure…

A WOMAN has revealed how she used her nails to make her ex jealous, but she claims it backfired when he saw them.

We’ve all tried to make our ex-partners jealous, whether we like it or not – but this woman’s unusual strategy has divided opinion.

Rykky, a TikTok user, shared her unusual method of inciting envy, and while some people think the manicure was worth it, others say they’d be embarrassed.

“I got a random initial W on my nails and posted it on snap to make him jealous and think I moved on,” Rykky said in the video.

“However, he watched it and swiped up, saying, ‘I know you ain’t trying to make me jealous over a bum named Wilbert,'” he said.

“I still question my decisions,” she captioned the video.

The video received 610,000 likes, with many commenters finding Rykky’s story amusing.

One commenter wrote, “GIRL YOU HAD 26 LETTERS TO CHOOSE FROM AND YOU PICK W???,” while another agreed, “Out of all the letters why W???”

“Girl, why did you pick W? I can’t breathe,” a third said.

“I would have cried,” one said simply.

Another added, “This is hilarious.”

Some people, on the other hand, thought the exercise was worthwhile.

“But it worked,” one viewer said, while another concurred: “But he swiped up!!”

