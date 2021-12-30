To make my ex jealous, I got a special manicure…

To make my ex envious, I got a special manicure…

A WOMAN has revealed how she used her nails to make her ex jealous, but she claims it backfired when he saw them.

We’ve all tried to make our ex-partners jealous, whether we like it or not – but this woman’s unusual strategy has divided opinion.

Rykky, a TikTok user, shared her unusual method of inducing jealousy, and while some think the manicure was worth it, others said they’d be embarrassed.

“I got a random initial W on my nails and posted it on snap to make him jealous and think I moved on,” Rykky explained in the video.

“However, he stood there watching it and swiped up, saying, ‘I know you ain’t trying to make me jealous over a bum named Wilbert.'”

“I still question my decisions,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

The video received 610,000 likes, with many commenters finding Rykky’s story amusing.

One commenter wrote, “GIRL YOU HAD 26 LETTERS TO CHOOSE FROM AND YOU PICK W???,” while another agreed, “Out of all the letters why W???”

“Girl, why did you pick W? I’m out of breath,” a third added.

“I would have cried,” one said flatly.

Another added, “This is hilarious.”

Some people, on the other hand, thought the exercise was worthwhile.

“But it worked,” one viewer said, while another concurred, “but he still swiped up!!”

