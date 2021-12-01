To Meet Queen Elizabeth, Lady Gaga Dressed as a Queen

For decades, millions of her subjects have adored Queen Elizabeth II.

In recent years, some pop music fans have regarded Lady Gaga with the same reverence that some British people have for the Queen.

So when the two queens met in person, it was a historic moment for Lady Gaga to meet Elizabeth in person.

Lady Gaga made her debut in 2008 with the smash hit “Just Dance,” and went on to have hit singles like “Poker Face” and “Paparazzi,” quickly becoming pop music’s newest it-girl.

Gaga was invited to perform and meet Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Variety Performance in the UK in 2009.

Gaga sang “Speechless,” a moving ballad, and “Million Reasons,” another ballad, when she returned to the Royal Variety Show in 2016.

Gaga reflected on some of her past fashion moments in a 2021 interview with British Vogue, including her red latex gown from the 2009 Royal Variety Performance.

“This was when I was in England and I was meeting the Queen, and I wanted to dress like a queen in a British fashion, but I also wanted to do it my way,” she explained, pointing to a photo of the ensemble.

“However, we thought we’d give this queen look a modern twist by making it out of latex.”

“At the time,” she continued, “Atsuko Kudo was the only designer I could think of who was tailoring latex in this way.”

“Tailoring latex is very difficult.”

Latex is a notoriously difficult fabric to work with, but Gaga didn’t seem to mind.

She had a thing for the suffocating fabric in the beginning of her career.

Gaga then returned her gaze to her Grammy Awards performance of “Born This Way” and the beige ensembles she and her dancers wore on stage and on the red carpet.

“I was very particular about the way the fashion looked for this performance, to the point where I said the night before the performance, ‘The fashion’s wrong, we don’t have it, we need it to be latex, we need nude latex,'” she explained.

“If you know anything about latex, you know that it was very difficult to find latex anywhere other than a sex shop years ago,” she continued.

“We discovered this latex at a bus company…

