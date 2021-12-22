To Pay Tribute to This Producing Legend, Elton John and Bernie Taupin Wrote “Step Into Christmas.”

To Honor This Producing Giant, Elton John and Bernie Taupin Wrote ‘Step Into Christmas.’

Elton John wrote his Christmas classic, “Step Into Christmas,” based on the success of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” with the help of his long-time songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin.

While writing the song, however, the duo had one industry titan on their minds.

“Step Into Christmas” was Elton John and Taupin’s first song written specifically for a stand-alone single, according to the Sunday Post.

They wanted to write a song as a “Christmas present to thank fans after Elton’s successful year,” and release it as a single.

Elton John told Melody Maker (via Smooth Radio), “We’ve never written a song specially tailored to be a single.”

“This time, we wrote it in the morning on Sunday, recorded it in the afternoon, and it’ll be out on Friday.”

The song “Step Into Christmas” was released with the B-side “Ho, Ho, Ho (Who’d Be A Turkey At Christmas).”

On November, they recorded it.

It was shot at Morgan Studios in London on November 11, 1973, and it premiered later that month.

While Elton John and Taupin were writing the upbeat hit, they also wanted to pay homage to a certain recording mogul at the time.

Back in the 1960s and 1970s, Phil Spector was a major producer.

He’d already had huge success with his Wall of Sound recording technique by 1973, and he used it for all of his acts, including The Ronettes, The Crystals, and Darlene Love.

A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector was released by Spector in 1963.

It became one of the most famous Christmas compilation albums ever, with renditions of classic Christmas tunes from all of his acts.

So it’s no surprise that Elton John and Taupin wanted to pay tribute to Spector on their holiday smash.

“We wanted to pay tribute to Phil Spector in some way.”

“The rooms, the musicians, and the ambiance were all part of what made Phil Spector records,” Elton John said in a Melody Maker interview (per the Sunday Post).

“The Christmas single is a real loon about and something we’d like to do a lot more of,” Elton John continued to tell Melody Maker about how much fun they had recording “Step Into Christmas.”

“Let’s make a Christmas record!” we reasoned.

