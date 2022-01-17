To save money, I bought a 1970s fisherman’s boat for £2.3k… when people see inside, they are astounded.

A woman described how her sister bought a 1970s fisherman’s boat for £2,300 and gave it a stunning makeover on the inside.

In a stunning video, TikTok user @deannatdunn showed off the stunning before and after clips.

“When your sister buys a 1970s boat, you fly to New Jersey to help renovate it,” she wrote.

“The entire 32′ boat was only (dollar)3,500.”

“It’s still functional and floatable.”

“There’s still some work to be done, but we finished the interior in 5 days for under (dollar)1,000.”

To begin, they removed the dingy, old red carpet and dark wooden furniture to make the space feel lighter and airier.

The walls were then painted white, and a light wooden floor and a patterned rug were added.

The helpful sister then demonstrated how they decorated the boat with plants and a white marble effect counter with a hole for the sink.

When she saw the final product, her sister was astounded.

And TikTok viewers were impressed, with one commenting, “Great job.”

“I’m really excited about this one! We’re boat people, and I’m hoping to get some ideas from this renovation!” said another.

“Yay! Welcome to liveaboard life! The place looks amazing!” wrote a third.

