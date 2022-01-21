To save money, I run my house like a business – I keep spreadsheets of all our food and keep a stockpile in my pantry… it works.

To save money, I run my house like a business – I keep spreadsheets of everything we eat and stockpile in my pantry… it works.

A WOMAN has revealed the lengths to which she goes to keep track of her expenses.

Sarah, a homesteading economist, teacher, and naturalist from the United States, uploaded the video to her TikTok account, peeliesnpetals, where it has over three million views.

Many users have inquired as to why Sarah freezes so much food and keeps an entire room stocked with canned and canned goods.

She explained that her family rarely eats out, so all three meals are prepared at home, and she frequently prepares pasta, noodles, and bread from scratch.

“I also run my home like a business,” Sarah explained.

“This is so I can make sure our dollar goes as far as possible, and that by growing and preserving our own foods, we are reducing our carbon footprint on the planet.”

As a result, Sarah must store enough food from one growing season to last until the next.

She shows a batch of peaches she bought in bulk for (dollar)40 from a local farmer and says she made them almost two years ago.

She was able to store enough peaches for two years by purchasing in bulk.

“I keep an Excel spreadsheet of everything we use every day in all of our meals, as well as how many jars are canned and how many she uses,” she continued.

“Every year, I adjust that so that I’m growing what we need for the following year.”

While most people’s pantry supplies are kept in a couple of cupboards, Sarah keeps her preserved goods in an entire room.

In another video, Sarah demonstrates the breadth of her food canning, which includes carrots, corn, potatoes, bbq sauce, soup, and a variety of meats.

She works out how much food she’ll need by estimating that she’ll eat one can of each food per week to feed her family, which means she’ll need 52 cans to get through the year.

Sarah buys in bulk when she sees a good deal on food; “when asparagus was one dollar a pound, I bought 60 pounds, which gives me enough jars to last me the year,” she says.

Growing your own food, buying cheap local food in season, and preserving food to last are three of her main tips for saving money on food.

Her well-organized pantry not only allows her to save money, but it also allows her to reduce food waste and live a more sustainable lifestyle.



