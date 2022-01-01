My husband dubbed me Darth Vader because of my heavy breathing, so I taped my mouth shut to save my marriage.

Because of my heavy breathing, my husband dubbed me Darth Vader, so I taped my mouth shut to save my marriage.

A MUM has revealed how she saved her marriage by using duct tape to keep her mouth shut.

Jane Tarrant’s husband nicknamed her Darth Vader due to her heavy breathing, but a small sticky strip has since changed her life.

The 33-year-old admitted to having trouble breathing through her nose and getting puffed up just walking her daughter to nursery.

She’d also snore loudly and make strange clicking noises at night, driving her 39-year-old partner insane, and she was exhausted the majority of the time.

Jane had been suffering from a variety of’minor’ health problems since she was seven years old, before discovering she was a “chronic mouth breather.”

Jane discovered that breathing only through your nose can improve your health, and the rest is history.

She said, “I taped my mouth shut and haven’t looked back.”

But I did it because I was adamant about changing my life.”

It improved her physical fitness, enabling her to keep up with her husband on the nursery run, as well as her relationship with him and their two-year-old daughter.

“My husband affectionately nicknamed me The Predator and Darth Vader because I used to snore and do this clicking thing,” Jane explained.

“I’m completely silent now that I’ve changed how I breathe,” she says, “which helps me deal with him at all hours of the day and night.”

“I can also communicate my needs a lot better, and as a result, we can have a better relationship because I can say what I’m really feeling, especially when my breathing quickens during my menstrual cycle.”

“Before I did breathing retraining, I couldn’t fully connect with my body, but now it’s as if we’ve gained insight, like an entry point, into it that I’ve never had before.”

“Sometimes you turn out the light and don’t feel as tired if you go to bed with an overactive mind,” she continued.

“Then you start babbling to your partner about everything that’s on your mind.”

“Previously, my husband had to remind me that it was time for bed, but now we just kiss goodnight, I put on my tape, and that’s it.”

Jane’s small strip of yellow tape has evolved into an everyday accessory that she isn’t afraid to flaunt.

