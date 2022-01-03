To Welcome Co-Star Alaqua Cox, Jeremy Renner Learned ASL.

Jeremy Renner Learned ASL to Welcome Co-Star Alaqua Cox to ‘Hawkeye’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown significantly in the last year, with a slew of new films and television shows that have both inspired and delighted fans.

Hawkeye, a series focusing on Clint BartonHawkeye and his young protégé Kate Bishop, is the newest show to hit Disney(plus), joining fan-favorite series such as Loki and WandaVision.

Not only do familiar faces make cameo appearances in the series, but it also introduces some exciting new characters, such as Alaqua Cox as Echo.

In an early December interview, Cox discussed the show’s production process, including how star Jeremy Renner went above and beyond to welcome her to the Hawkeye set.

EchoMaya Lopez, portrayed by Alaqua Cox, is a new character in Hawkeye.

Maya, the commander of the Tracksuit Mafia, has the ability to perfectly replicate people’s movements and is only the second deaf character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history, according to Collider.

Hawkeye is a great way to introduce the character of Echo, who is set to star in her own Marvel project – a spinoff series that will debut during Marvel’s Phase 4 – in the near future.

Cox, a Native American actor, is making her acting debut in Hawkeye.

In a recent interview, Cox revealed that she was greeted warmly on the set of Hawkeye.

According to Collider, deaf actress Alaqua Cox was welcomed to Hawkeye by Jeremy Renner himself, who learned basic American Sign Language to help her feel more at ease on set.

Cox reflected on her first day, saying,

“I remember meeting Jeremy on set on my first day; I was a nervous wreck because this was my first acting job… he then complimented me in American Sign Language (ASL), which comforted me.”

Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, also touched Cox by spelling out her name in ASL.

“I thought it was thoughtful of them to make an effort to learn basic ASL so that they could communicate with me.

It has a great deal of significance for me because…

