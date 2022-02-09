To YouTuber Jacksepticeye, Tom Holland revealed one cut ‘Uncharted 4’ scene that they couldn’t do.

To YouTuber Jacksepticeye, Tom Holland revealed one cut ‘Uncharted 4’ scene they couldn’t do.

Tom Holland jumped right into his next project, Uncharted, after his smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Zendaya.

Holland plays young Nathan Drake in this adaptation of the Uncharted games, and Sully (Mark Wahlberg) assists him in recovering a lost fortune.

Fans, understandably, want to know everything there is to know about what the Unchartedmovie took from the games and what it left out.

While playing with Youtuber Jacksepticeye, Holland revealed one cut Uncharted 4 scene they couldn’t do.

For a gaming Youtuber, Seán McLoughlin, better known as Jacksepticeye on his channel and Twitter, has amassed quite a following.

After Jacksepticeye made cameo appearances in Free Guy, Deadpool Ryan Reynolds praised him.

On Jacksepticeye’s YouTube channel, Tom Holland and Jacksepticeye have already chatted several times.

He returned, playing Chapter 11 of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, “Hidden in Plain Sight,” in which Nathan Drake and Sully drive away from a firefight.

He did, however, demonstrate that he isn’t nearly as good a gamer as he is an actor.

At the very least, Tom Holland informed fans about a previously unreleased Uncharted scene from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End that they were unable to recreate.

Holland has a reputation for giving away too much information about his films.

Even Holland’s co-stars in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya, teased him about it.

When Jacksepticeye handed the controller over to Tom Holland, he mentioned the scene from Uncharted 4 that was cut.

“In the film, we tried to figure out how to do this,” Holland revealed.

“We wanted to figure out how to make this happen, but due to time constraints, it was something we couldn’t do at the time.”

Tom Holland is launching a Let’s Play channel: https://twitter.com/JYy2Re8BD3

Even then, the Peter Parker actor hinted that the cut Uncharted 4 scene might make a comeback in the future.

“And so,” Holland trailed off, hinting that the scene might be brought to the big screen at some point in the future.

Fans who were hoping to see young Nathan Drake and Sully tearing up the streets may be disappointed.

The Uncharted trailer, on the other hand, indicates that the film will be action-packed.

Aside from the cut Uncharted scene, the two comedians discussed what Holland had to do for his films.

Most of Tom Holland’s action in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home takes place behind a mask, according to Jacksepticeye.

Starting a Let’s Play channel with Tom Holland pic.twitter.com/JYy2Re8BD3 — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) February 1, 2022