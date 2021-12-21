Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men are dubbed in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men are named in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a new look at the Multiversal team-up of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men swing back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is pitted against Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) from across the Multiverse.

A botched spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) tries to solve Spider-Man’s identity crisis after he’s unmasked by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) at the end of Far From Home, unwittingly turning his universe into the Spider-Verse.

The official designations for the Variant Spider-Men nicknamed “Peter (hashtag)2” (Maguire) and “Peter (hashtag)3” (Garfield) are revealed with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters.

Maguire plays “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,” while Garfield plays “The Amazing Spider-Man,” according to Marvel.com.

Take a look at the artwork and descriptions in the gallery below.

Marvel.com describes Maguire’s Spider-Variant as “our friendly neighborhood hero swings into the MCU in his iconic suit.”

“The one and only Amazing Spider-Man webs his way into the MCU,” says the description for Garfield’s Spider-Variant.

After their climactic showdown with the three Spider-Men in No Way Home, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios released official art of the five supervillains on Monday.

In 2002’s Spider-Man, Maguire defeated Dafoe’s Green Goblin, followed by thwarting Molina’s tentacled Doc Ock in 2004’s Spider-Man 2 and the Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) in 2007’s Spider-Man 3. Garfield took over as Peter Parker in Sony’s franchise reboot, webbing up foes the Lizard (Rhys Ifans) in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and Electro (Jamie Fox

Now that the secret is out, Garfield and Maguire are returning to assist Watts in wrapping up Sony’s Spider-Man trilogy.

In a previous interview, Holland said about Spider-Man’s friends, MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon), that “we were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say.”

“I believe that if we were fortunate enough to revisit these characters, you would see a very different version.”

It wouldn’t be the case any longer.

