The Horrible Reason Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker Nearly Died in the First Spider-Man Film

Fans are engrossed in online discussions as the latest Marvel film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, generates a lot of buzz and excitement.

For most fans, hunting down Marvel Cinematic Universe Easter eggs and revisiting previous storylines is part of the fun.

However, one online discussion about Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker leads to a depressing conclusion.

Some people reflected on Maguire’s first film series.

True Marvel Cinematic Universe fans realized that Tobey Maguire’s character would have most likely died in the first Spider-Man film.

If you want to learn more about the MCU, you can usually find everything you need to know on Reddit.

With the Spider-Man trio of actors returning to the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are re-examining past storylines.

When it comes to Maguire’s portrayal of Peter Parker in Spider-Man, one such thread comes to a bleak conclusion.

Peter Parker is just a young boy until he is bitten by a radioactive spider while on a corporate science lab tour.

Here’s where the Reddit discussion picks up with Spider-Man (2002).

Peter Parker refused to seek medical treatment, citing a “radioactive spider bit the size of a golf ball.”

Because he lives in America, he chose to “sleep it off” instead of going to the doctor, according to the thread.

And it alludes to a much more dire outlook.

In real life, if you were bitten by a spider and had a bad reaction, you’d probably go to the doctor right away.

If your spider bite looked like Peter’s in the first Spider-Man movie, you’d probably rush to the hospital right away.

However, Peter chose to ignore the wound, as Reddit users pointed out.

But why is this the case?

One response, citing James Franco’s character, said, “Peter knows that his rich friend Harry would be happy to pay the bills.”

Another chimed in, “He can’t rely on others for anything.”

However, many people agreed that the issue was the sad reality of high-cost healthcare in the United States.

Peter Parker’s spider bite should have killed him.

In the movie world, however, it would have meant Spider-Man would have died before he could even begin.

While we’re all relieved he recovered from his injury, his refusal to seek medical help, as most people would, only serves to highlight the overarching and bleak truth about American culture and society.

