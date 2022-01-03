Today host Carson Daly’s 1-year-old daughter Goldie crashes his live TV segment, but the seasoned star laughs it off.

On Monday, Goldie Daly, Carson Daly’s one-year-old daughter, crashed his live TV segment and stole the show from her famous father.

In March 2020, the Today Show host and his wife Siri welcomed their first child.

During his Popstart segment on Monday morning, Carson, 48, was interrupted by an adorable surprise.

A sweet voice could be heard calling out “Da-da, da-da” in the background while speaking about Janet Jackson’s new documentary.

Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, and Sheinelle Jones, among his fellow hosts in the studio, burst out laughing as they inquired about the cute noise.

Carson and his wife have four small children, so Hoda inquired, “Who do we have?”

“Do we have Go Go?” Al asked as one-year-old Goldie climbed into her father’s lap.

The TV star then scooped up his tiny tot and lifted her into the camera’s view, where she beamingly smiled for the audience.

“Did you just walk in here by yourself?” Carson inquired of his newcomer.

In response, Goldie yelled, “Yeah!”

The toddler then stayed with her father for the remainder of the segment as he discussed recent entertainment news highlights.

The young girl assisted her father in holding up photos of Queen Elizabeth II, The Office cast members, and even John Travolta.

“Who is that?” Carson inquired, to which Goldie responded adorably, “Tr-vo-a.”

Before signing off, the tiny tot kissed the other correspondents and waved goodbye to the viewers.

Carson married Siri in 2015, and they have four children: Jackson, 12, Etta, nine, London, seven, and Goldie, one.

In March of 2020, the couple shared a sweet post on social media announcing the birth of their third daughter.

In the photo, the couple can be seen in the hospital holding their child while wearing face masks.

“She was born at 4:08 p.m. (ET), weighing 8.2 pounds and measuring 20 inches in length,” the caption read.

Mom and Go Go are doing fantastically well.”

Carson and his wife also expressed their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at the New York hospital where Go Go was born.

“The Daly family would like to thank the incredibly brave and selfless medical staff at our New York hospital, as well as the many courageous people on the front lines of this terrible virus,” they exclaimed.

“Not only do we thank God for our daughter’s safe birth, but also for their tireless efforts to help so many people in need.”

It’s a bittersweet occasion for us because we’re grateful but also aware of the historical significance of this moment.

“We appreciate your well wishes,” they continued.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.