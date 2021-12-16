Today is the ideal time to reveal Miss Congeniality’s 25 secrets.

Today is the ideal time to reveal Miss Congeniality’s top 25 secrets.

To mark the 21st anniversary of Sandra Bullock’s action comedy Miss Congeniality, director Donald Petrie gave E! News exclusive access to the film’s most juicy secrets.

Sandra Bullock swapped her FBI badge and holster for a sash and tiara in Miss Congeniality more than 20 years ago.

Sandra starred as FBI Special Agent Gracie Hart in the action comedy, which was released in theaters in December 2000 and starred Michael Caine, Benjamin Bratt, William Shatner, Ernie Hudson, and Candice Bergen.

Donald Petrie, the film’s director, shared exclusive secrets with E! News about the cult classic movie to commemorate two decades of pageantry and crowns.

In an interview with E! News in 2020, the director—whose credits include Mystic Pizza, Grumpy Old Men, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days—discussed why he thinks Sandra is still mad at him, which Crash actor was almost cast in the male lead, and which Gilmore Girls star was cut from the final cut.

Plus, did you know that a Real Housewives of New York City star makes a brief cameo?

Read on to learn all 25 of the director’s secrets, including a surprising fact about why April 25th was chosen as the perfect date.

A New Director Has Arrived to Save the Day

Just seven weeks before filming began, Donald Petrie stepped in at the last minute to replace the previous director.

Before saying yes, he only needed to know that Sandra Bullock and Michael Caine were already cast.

“To be honest, I have no idea why he left the project,” Donald said in an exclusive interview with E! News.

“Sandra Bullock was the main draw for me.”

When in doubt, pitch Sandra Bullock’s Lethal Weapon.

The previous director was reportedly trying to make the film as a “spoof comedy about pageants,” whereas Donald’s vision for the film, which he pitched to Castle Rock executives and Sandra, was to make it an action comedy in the vein of Lethal Weapon, with Sandra playing the tough-as-nails lead à la Mel Gibson. “In my opinion, if you take a pageant absolutely seriously, that’s funny,” Donald said.

“Trying to make a joke out of a joke isn’t funny.”

