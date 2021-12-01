Today Only, Kopari is offering a 50% discount on this body wash and lip gloss duo.

If you thought the shopping fun ended after Cyber Monday, you couldn’t be more wrong! The deals just keep coming, and we can’t get enough of them.

Cyber Week is still going strong, and if you missed out on the weekend sales, there are still some seriously great deals to be had.

Right now, Kopari is releasing new deals every day, and today’s pick is a duo set that sounds absolutely divine.

For today only, get a 50% discount on this body wash and lip gloss set.

You’re getting two fantastic products for the price of one, so start taking notes and get ready to buy!

Let’s start with the body wash, which is infused with a variety of skin-softening ingredients that can help to moisturize your skin while you’re cleansing it.

Plus, the added caffeine gives this wash a great scent and can help you wake up in the morning! We find that just the smell of coffee helps us relax before a busy day, so we’re all for incorporating that experience into our shower.

Today only, Kopari has the Supple and Smooth Duo Body Cleanser (plus) Lip Glossy Set (originally (dollar)31) on sale for just (dollar)16!

The lip gloss is also extremely hydrating, and it comes in one of the best universal colors available.

Shea butter, coconut oil, and squalane are included in the formula to help smooth out your lips and make them feel luscious and not dry, which will come in handy during the winter.

There’s a hint of fine glitter in the gloss for added shine, and it has a slight nude tint that’s nearly sheer. It’ll look great on any shoppers’ lips!

It can be worn alone for a natural look or layered over your favorite lipstick for a more dramatic effect.

It’s also a simple way to transform a matte shade into a glossy one without changing the color!

