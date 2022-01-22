‘Today Show’: As she prepares to return to work, Dylan Dreyer is soaking up every second of her maternity leave.

Dylan Dreyer of the ‘Today Show’ is soaking up every second of her maternity leave as she prepares to return to work.

The Today Show’s meteorologist Dylan Dryer and her husband Brian Fichera recently welcomed their third child.

Russell “Rusty” James Fichera was born in October 2021, a few months before his due date in November.

While Dreyer has been juggling her household and a recent children’s book release, big brothers Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 12, have been more than willing to help keep Rusty entertained.

Before returning to the NBC news desk, the Today host is attempting to make the most of her final week of maternity leave.

Dreyer has called into the NBC studio a few times to give her Today Show co-hosts some baby updates, but she has been focused on spending time with her sons.

“Maternity leave is a blessing, and I’m so grateful for the 16 weeks I got to spend at home with my boys (although some would argue it’s not nearly enough…agreed!! ),” the meteorologist wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her family.

“I’m not sure where the time went… but I realize we crammed a lot in!!”

Dryer’s had holiday events, birthday celebrations, and the release of her book Misty the Cloud during her time at home after Rusty was brought home from the NICU earlier than expected.

“A successful NICU stay for little Rusty, the launch of Misty the Cloud and it making it on The NY Times Bestseller List (!!), Halloween, Thanksgiving, @fishlense’s birthday (sorry Bri, no pic! ), Cal’s 5th birthday, (covid) Christmas, and Ollie’s 2nd birthday,” she wrote.

Dylan Dreyer of the ‘Today Show’ talks about his feelings about pregnancy after a miscarriage.

The Today Show co-anchor is in the final week of her maternity leave and expressed her eagerness to get back to work.

“I’m soaking in every second and loving every minute of it because I know time will fly by,” Dreyer wrote.

“I’m also fortunate in that I get to return to a job I enjoy, and my children get to see me enjoy what I do and work hard.”

She also stated that she will return to the news desk in January.

She exclaimed, “I’ve missed you all and can’t wait to be back on the third hour @todayshow next Monday!”

Travel is a large part of my job as a television personality and meteorologist.

Dreyer plans to hit the road once she’s gotten used to being back on the road…

