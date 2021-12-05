Today’s horoscope for Sunday, December 5: A daily look at what your zodiac sign has in store for your zodiac dates.

Today’s horoscope, Sunday, December 5: A daily look at what your zodiac sign has in store for your zodiac dates.

21st to 20th of March

As Venus, the planet of love, boosts your love profile, there’s something about you that everyone adores but can’t quite put into words.

On all levels, you can tell the difference.

If you’re single, give a clumsy Capricorn another chance.

Uranus inspired the way you calculate your cash chart, and the winning ideas could be unusual.

21st April – 21st May

This week, the Mars side of you awakens to stake a claim on more equally distributed shares.

This can happen in love or at work, where your firm but sincere stance can persuade others to change their minds.

Passion leads you on an unexpected journey to a destination that bridges the gap between the past and the future.

It warms hearts to include little people in big plans.

22nd to 21st of May

You’ll notice a shift inside as soon as you start thinking like a winner – that’s your moon pathway lesson for the week, so turn off negative thoughts and ignore doubting voices.

Thanks to Mars’ vigor, fitness plans go from mediocre to sensational.

Love is evolving, and this can be extremely beneficial to you.

22nd to 22nd of June

Mars is there, ready to go, when you need to be braver or perhaps just think bigger.

You might be surprised by how quickly you put on a new pair of shoes or speak truthfully from the heart.

In terms of love, your horoscope favors partnerships, and you’ll be making up, making out, and making special plans with your partner.

The dates are July 23 to August 23.

Two fire-related planets are sending scorching ideas and influences through your horoscope, and you’re ready to make significant changes in your home life.

The spotlight is shifting, and you have a chance to shine.

Your love profile is hungry for more, and your skills you’ve always suspected are ready to break through at work.

24th to 22nd of August

You don’t waste any time and get right to the point.

This is a plus at work, but it’s also a plus at home, as a deadlock is broken and a delicate agreement approaches.

If you’re tempted to be nice, instead choose to be straightforward.

Mercury, the planet of calculations, assists you in gathering funds or information, making a fantasy house move feel more real.

23rd September to 23rd October

In your ­creative zone, the moon and Mars work together like chalk and cheese.

This encourages you to try new colors, styles, and projects, and you feel a deep sense of liberation.

A couple who has put off making a decision for a long time is finally ready to agree.

If you’re single, love awaits you near the construction site.

From October 24th to…

