Today’s horoscope, Friday, January 14: A daily look at what your zodiac sign has in store for your zodiac dates.

Today’s horoscope, Friday, January 14: Your daily guide to what your star sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

April 21st to April 20th

You may be reviewing bonds – both those you are close to and those you want to learn more about – and being completely honest with yourself as Mercury takes a direction detour through your chart.

Now is the time to find someone or something that has been missing in your life.

All cash calculations should be double-checked.

21st April – 21st May

Others may be surprised by the goals you prioritize, but you know deep down that they are correct.

Your next move will be guided by this conviction.

Try not to get your emotions and finances mixed up as the moon and Saturn align.

When it comes to love, you’re ready to take a bold step in the “D” direction.

22nd – 21st of May

If you truly want to try a new type of course, whether practical or academic, consider why you keep putting up roadblocks.

Making decisions may be more difficult as your quick-thinking ruler Mercury spins backwards, but this demonstrates your resolve.

Luck is identified by a set of three initials.

22nd-23rd of June

Other people instantly trust you because you have a spiritual side.

You’ll be able to get everyone to speak honestly and openly.

You may try to ignore this skill, but it’s a good idea to look into career options.

Partners in love find ways to help each other without judging each other.

If you’re single, consider getting a set of tattoos with a nautical theme.

23rd to 23rd of July

You may have been considering relationship changes for some time, but now is the time to take action as Mercury returns.

When you prepare for both the good and the bad, you begin a realistic romance process that answers many of your questions, including one about a new neighbor.

Between August 24 and September 22,

Working smarter, not harder, is your motto as you discover how to save time and money by making a few simple adjustments.

Set aside your excuses and take action.

You may find it difficult to forgive, but you can forgive, especially if Jupiter is in your togetherness sector.

The dates are September 23 to October 23.

Your unique ability is to incorporate creative genius into everyday life, and an item you invent could fill a need that no one else has noticed.

So prepare to create a stir and possibly make the news.

Neptune changes your work profile, and though it may be difficult to believe, total honesty is the best policy.

From October 24th to November 22nd,

Comfort eating and spending…

