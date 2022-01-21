Today’s horoscope, Friday, January 21: A daily look at what your zodiac sign has in store for your zodiac dates.

Today’s horoscope, Friday, January 21: A daily guide to what your zodiac sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

21st to 20th March

Spending more time with people who genuinely believe in you could have a positive impact on your career.

So you’re ready to seize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when it arises.

If you’re not sure whether you’re in love or just have a deep friendship, share a pizza and you’ll find out.

Luck is linked to a newly renamed structure.

21st April – 21st May

Make firm plans with a partner to take on a challenging project and discover how strong and successful you can be together, rather than letting love drift.

The simple way you forgive a friend who refuses to apologize pays off handsomely in cash and other benefits.

The words “luck” and “love” are linked to a TV quiz.

22nd – 21st of May

The truth-seeking sector of your chart is at its peak, and you can tune into your true feelings to understand how a partner feels.

You might be a part of a love-themed event.

A distant relative with a hot job idea could call from all over the country.

Luck finds your name in an old book he purchases.

22nd to 22nd of June

You have a winning touch when it comes to family life, and you have the ability to warm even the coldest of relationships.

The key is your ability to get people to talk.

Even if you’ve been together for a long time, there’s always something new to discover and enjoy about your passion partner.

You might have big plans for the future.

The dates are July 23 to August 23.

As the sun shines brightly on your goals, you may astound everyone with the unexpected progress you make at work.

This could include a catchy new job title.

If you’re single, a cool Aquarius is the perfect partner for you.

You first meet at a location where movie posters are displayed.

Cousins are crucial to winning prizes.

24th to 22nd August

When you talk about your personal goals instead of keeping them hidden, they become more attainable.

If you’re single, take your time getting to know a Capricorn as a friend before getting romantic.

A lifetime friendship begins when neighbors share their good fortune.

The dates are September 23 to October 23.

As the sun heats up the sector of your chart where talents are stored, you perform with style in front of an audience of three or 300.

Love, which you thought had gone as far as it could, is back in action with appealing plans.

However, meeting another person is not your only option.

