Today’s horoscope, Monday, December 13: Your daily guide to what your star sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

Today’s horoscope, Monday, December 13: A daily look at what your zodiac sign has in store for your zodiac dates.

April 21st to April 20th

For the next few weeks, Mars, the warrior leader, will be in your adventure-seeking zone.

You’ll maintain control by figuring out the best ways to apply your abilities and express your emotions.

Change appears to be a gift as confidence soars.

The physical glow that surrounds you is irresistible in terms of passion.

21st April – 21st May

You can clearly see where you need to go and how to get there as logical Mercury moves to your experience-driven chart.

When people see how determined you are now, they will back away from putting obstacles in your way.

Your passion profile is intense and deep, but you have the ability to change when love requires it.

22nd to 21st of May

Taking a more assertive approach to partnerships and one-on-one relationships may feel uncomfortable at first, but practice makes perfect.

Say no when you mean it, but also push for more positive ways of living or cooperating.

Others are willing to listen to you because of your natural authority.

June 22nd – July 22nd

Mars’ extra energy can be put to good use in two areas: fitness and work.

Both promise positive outcomes if you put in the effort.

Concentrate on one goal, project, or person rather than letting your ideas fly all over the place.

Have faith in yourself and your ability to achieve your goals.

23rd to 23rd of July

You have a strong Mercury work ethic and a creative fire for the next few weeks.

This is the pairing you’ve been looking forward to all year.

It can begin to happen once you lay out your goals.

You’re ready for instant “G” romance when you’re in love, but you’re also willing to give a relationship the time it deserves.

24th to 22nd of August

Perhaps now isn’t the best time to start thinking about a home or job change, but your chart indicates that it is.

You’re so aware of the next steps in your life and ready to take them.

Happiness is more important than safety.

A transformational moon prompts a surprising shift in image.

23rd to 23rd of September

You’ve tried to be reasonable with your family and come up with a solution that works for everyone.

But today is the day to take a stand, draw a line, and turn your dithering into action.

Talking is great in love, too, but what matters is what you or your partner do.

Look into some dark-blue eyes if you’re single.

the 24th to the 22nd of October

A lavish few weeks could be in store…

