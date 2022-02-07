Today’s horoscope, Monday, February 7: A daily guide to what your zodiac sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

Today’s horoscope, Monday, February 7: A daily look at what your zodiac sign has in store for your zodiac dates.

21st to 20th of March

Because Mars and Mercury are in your chart’s success sector, you have the potential to be the biggest star in the zodiac.

You can give a long-standing relationship a fresh, exciting future plan.

Do not undervalue the importance of trust in a romantic relationship.

House number ten receives two unexpected visits.

TO WIN A SHARE OF £19,000, PLAY MYSTIC MEG BINGO.

April 21 to May 21 is National Poetry Month.

Venus, the planet in charge of your zodiac sign, presents you with a tantalizing choice between an almost-love and a newcomer who speaks three languages and sounds sexy in all of them.

But, no matter how smitten you are, take a job offer seriously, even if it requires more travel than you’d like at first.

May 22nd – June 21st

Stay calm and deal with facts rather than personal feelings or past history when your family discusses new ways to divide financial responsibilities.

Mars and Venus are converging in the most passionate area of your horoscope, but refrain from asking too many questions too soon.

Time and space are required for this love to mature.

22nd to 22nd of June

Mercury, the planet of commerce, is perfectly placed in your horoscope, allowing you to put your thoughts into words that elicit the desired response.

And there’s a lot more cooperation than you anticipated.

An ordinary-looking piece of china could be worth a lot of money, so luck may already be in your home.

Make it worth something.

23rd to 23rd of July

The sun, your guiding light, comes to your marriage and relationship chart.

This gives you more control over the people who matter in your life.

However, rather than overtesting bonds, you must play fairly to strengthen them.

A former coworker calls with some intriguing job opportunities, which are worth investigating.

24th to 22nd August

Your ambition is renewed by the work and wellbeing section of your chart, so don’t let pride keep you from pursuing the kind of work you really want to do.

This may require you to study on your own time at times.

Even if you don’t enjoy fitness classes, they can be a great place to meet someone special.

23rd to 23rd of September

Mars, the action planet, comes to your home zone.

Rather than dismissing a new place to live as a pipe dream, Mercury encourages you to take a new and practical approach to finding it – and it just might work.

If you’re looking for a new love, you might notice someone special when a furniture van arrives.

From October 24th to November 22nd,

The planets Mars and Venus are in a symbiotic relationship…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.