Today’s horoscope, Saturday, December 18: Your daily guide to what your star sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

21st to 20th of March

Today, your master skill is communication – asking questions and staying in touch, even if you don’t get the answers you want.

A strong full moon of unexpected connections is on the way, affecting every aspect of your life.

A spur-of-the-moment shopping trip or website sharing can yield good cash ideas.

21st April – 21st May

You may feel unsatisfied if you seek security elsewhere rather than in your own deepest self.

So concentrate on who you are and what you want, because you have the power to make it happen.

In terms of love, your horoscope exudes a sense of adventure, and a pair of dazzling blue eyes could be the start of something special.

May 22nd – June 21st

Relax into romance, but also into a rewarding new set of rules to live and love by, with a mischievous moon in your sign.

You’re all set to be the new Gemini Show’s star.

A festive sing-along, especially if it takes place outside, can be a sign of good fortune.

22nd-23rd of June

You have Mars’ extra drive and energy, as well as Mercury’s team-building abilities, so any goal that involves bringing people together or negotiating on their behalf can benefit you.

At home, your efforts are recognized and rewarded.

A first day in a new role is a key clue if love is a priority.

The dates are July 23 to August 23.

Today’s chart is particularly creative, and it’s worthwhile to jot down your thoughts.

You may not immediately see where you should take them, but a special moment is approaching.

Someone younger who enjoys dancing can help you find a new love path.

Today is a watershed moment for adding more fun to every aspect of life.

24th to 22nd August

You usually enjoy making plans, but Mars’ bravado in your horoscope, combined with a brazen-as-brass full moon, encourages you to focus on the big picture and leave the details to another day.

That means you’ll be able to make quick, sassy decisions that will surprise those around you, allowing you to make a lasting impression on a young team.

The dates are September 23 to October 23.

Something you want to learn may appear to be a million miles away from your current situation, but you are moving in the right direction.

For the time being, simply keeping your goals in the forefront of your mind will suffice, allowing you to act when the opportunity arises.

Your passion profile is ready for more dedication, but only you can make it happen…

