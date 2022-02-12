Today’s horoscope, Saturday, February 12: A daily guide to what your star sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

Today’s horoscope, Saturday, February 12: Your daily guide to what your star sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

April 21st to April 20th

Jupiter bestows the ability to remain calm and positive in the face of adversity, and to keep your eye on the prize.

You have natural leadership qualities, but you also require personal time.

Accept any opportunity to step away from a family or friendship situation, even if it is only for a short time.

Passion is a thrilling combination of dreams and reality.

21st April – 21st May

The moon warns you against softening your words too much when you’re around one person in particular.

You’ve discovered new ways to be more clear without being cruel.

Even if it’s just to yourself, admitting that you’re afraid is a sign of true strength.

Positive travel planets bring you exciting new “H” destinations.

22nd to 21st of May

As genius planet Uranus inspires you, it’s crunch time for learning and turning knowledge into money.

Take the time to think about everything you know and begin to see its true worth.

You can be your true self in relationships rather than settling for someone else’s vision of you.

If you’re single, you might be interested in a Capricorn designer.

22nd to 22nd of June

Believing that you can control and change your emotions is the first step toward achieving your goals.

The moon and Jupiter are bringing us closer to that goal today.

New ideas are great, but they must be thoroughly tested before being shared.

Certain family ties may have felt abandoned in the past, but they can be resurrected.

23rd to 23rd of July

Make it a personal goal to finish what you’ve started today and tie up any loose ends.

This can assist in freeing up additional energy for new projects and people.

You don’t have to be perfect in your health; you can relax rigid rules and allow yourself to make mistakes.

A once-popular pastime can now be turned into a new source of income.

24th to 22nd August

Uranus, the wild card planet, is strong in your adventure sector, so your ideas are sizzling – especially those that involve sharing words or pictures with the rest of the world.

Love is all around us, and daring to express yourself in an unexpected setting propels a couple to the next level.

If you’re looking for love, the youngest of five siblings could be The One.

23rd September to 23rd October

Even if you aren’t aware of it, your name may be rising to the top of many lists.

So get ready to shine and make an impression.

Today, your ability to form and maintain meaningful connections is strong, so make a call instead of thinking about it.

The better a gift or gesture is in terms of love, the more unique it is.

the 24th to the 22nd of October

Indulge your wanderlust with a trip to the moon…

