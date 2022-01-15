Today’s horoscope, Saturday, January 15: A daily look at what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates.

Today’s horoscope, Saturday, January 15: A daily look at what your zodiac sign has in store for your zodiac dates.

21st to 20th March

You can think clearly and resist being overly sentimental, making you the best decision-maker.

People who are hesitant to make a decision can no longer hold you back.

When it comes to romance, the moon provides you with subtle but effective flirting lines.

An old portrait is the subject of a family joke, but its true worth may surprise you.

21st April to 21st May

If you’re single, instead of choosing between a love that takes you deeper into the passion zone or a partnership built on friendship and trust, you can have both this time.

Mars focuses on weekend work, which could be more lucrative than anyone anticipates.

Studying plans, on the other hand, may be able to provide you with even more benefits.

22nd to 21st of May

Unexpected marriage news can re-establish the family as a cohesive unit.

If you’re still looking for your soul mate, a close friend’s ex-partner could be ideal – but it’ll be difficult.

The moon inspires you with hot personal makeover ideas that will astound even your closest friends.

June 22nd – July 22nd

The moon awakens your intuition and gives you an almost unfair advantage in love, because all you have to do is silently say the name of the person you adore to ensure that they are thinking of you.

However, being straightforward at home encourages the family to pay attention to your financial plans this time.

The dates are July 23 to August 23.

You have a deep understanding of a partner, and instead of letting love run its course, your new ideas get a relationship moving.

If you’re single, your new partner will be the polar opposite of anyone you’ve ever dated before, thanks to Mercury’s retrograde.

Mars Power combines a fun TV show with family-sized prizes.

24th to 22nd August

As the moon rises to the top of your horoscope, you become more ambitious.

A strategy is used instead of wishful thinking.

This may not sound exciting, but it may lead to a meeting with someone who shares your goals and is attractive.

Couples who have been married for a long time share ideas that could help them improve their passion.

The dates are September 23 to October 23.

Numbers have the potential to make you wealthy, and this can range from a prize draw to spotting a highly valuable item on sale for a few pounds in a charity shop.

Love, on the other hand, has the potential to enrich you if you discover a partner who is more wealthy than either of you realized.

If you’re single, your new love interest is likely to have a…

