Today’s horoscope, Saturday, January 22nd: A daily guide to what your star sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

Today’s horoscope, Saturday, January 22nd: A daily look at what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates.

21st to 20th March

As creative Neptune energises your chart, you can reach deep within yourself and discover passions and ideas you didn’t expect.

This could be a hidden crush or a chance to rekindle a previous relationship.

A set of casual skills can lead to a new source of income if you put in the effort.

21st April – 21st May

A new friend, or a group of names that have recently entered your life, can jolt you into action, and you can accomplish far more together than you can alone.

You stand out because of the way you truly listen to everyone while never losing sight of your objectives.

Your attention is drawn to the ideal job opening by the sun’s ambition center.

22nd to 21st of May

As the sun shines brightly, adventure is your middle name, and events or journeys you previously turned down may be more appealing now.

Regardless of the negative voices around you, focus on the positives.

Hide your feelings around an older person is only a band-aid solution; it’s time to find a more permanent solution.

22nd to 22nd of June

Pluto’s influence pushes you to make unusual or unexpected deals that feel so right.

So, whether it’s in terms of work, love, or where you live, take a look at everything.

Because only you have access to your true self.

Shortcuts are tempting, especially when money is tight, but sticking to your plans is more important.

The dates are July 23 to August 23.

When it comes to money, you have excellent research and analysis skills; don’t let persuasion stop you from using them.

As Neptune’s creativity begins to filter through in you, it’s reasonable to ask for more time.

Although you are the leader in love, following the ideas of a partner or date can release deep passion.

Between August 24 and September 22,

Because the moon is on your side, you can be more forthright and tell people who matter what you require.

In the future, this might lead to a joint investment.

Surprises associated with the letter “P” can be an important part of your creative process.

When you admit you don’t know everything there is to know about love, you might get a heartfelt offer.

The dates are September 23 to October 23.

Your typical home approach may be simplicity and style, but Pluto has a more complicated set of rules.

And you’ll love the lifestyle changes it brings.

Colors that pop and sharing a celebrity’s space are good places to start.

It’s time to stop acting and start relating to people as your true self.

the 24th to the 22nd of October

Memories aren’t always easy to come by, but…

