Today’s horoscope, Saturday, January 8: A daily look at what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates.

Today’s horoscope, Saturday, January 8: A daily look at what your zodiac sign has in store for your zodiac dates.

21st to 20th of March

You have a natural ability to listen, and your perspective on a situation can be extremely beneficial to someone you care about.

As a result, put your more vehement viewpoints on hold.

As Venus and Mars align, your passion rating rises – and that dream date you thought was out of your league is staring longingly at you.

The sum of your good fortune is 24.

21st April – 21st May

A recent addition to a work or friendship group can bring you good fortune.

It all starts when you talk about your childhood together and share a common interest in food or an activity.

For a while, two partners may be out of sync, but their connection can still be strong.

Look for a hat with rainbow stripes if you’re single.

22nd – 21st of May

Your smartest friend – or the one who reads the most – can come up with a scheme for you that seems ridiculous until you consider it.

As a result, promise to give each option equal weight.

A story about two sisters has the potential to enrich your life.

Luck is a gold-colored writer.

June 22nd – July 22nd

Accepting your own ideas without questioning their origins is crucial to making rapid personal progress.

Rather than looking back, Mercury encourages you to concentrate on the present moment and make the most of it.

Success may not appear to be the same as it was a few months ago, but it is still very real – and very attainable.

The dates are July 23 to August 23.

You’ve recently learned a lot about love, and you’re ready to put it to use.

You’re ready to take charge of a bond, from setting limits on your time and goodwill to making time in your schedule for special shared activities.

There’s something irresistible about a personal trainer if you’re single.

24th to 22nd of August

Your chart’s intensity is rising, and you understandably feel the need to express yourself.

You have natural authority to break through, whether it’s discussing recent changes or laying out how you see a family’s future unfolding.

A change of address card can be linked to romance.

The dates are September 23 to October 23.

You have the ability to tap into the sense of humour of even strangers – and laughter can be the key to unlocking a new level of love feelings as well.

It is possible to achieve success by writing or reading with a partner.

Instead of flitting between options, choose one.

The dates are October 24 to November 22.

Taking things slowly…

