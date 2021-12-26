Today’s horoscope, Sunday, December 26: A daily guide to what your star sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

Today’s horoscope, Sunday, December 26: Your daily guide to what your star sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

21st to 20th of March

Jupiter’s gift to your future is new courage around beginnings and endings, so any promises you make, no matter how lofty, can work out well.

You can be a love and life example to everyone with Venus, the sun, and Mercury at the top of your horoscope.

You’re fair, astute, and sympathetic, and you’ve brought the laughs this week.

21st April to 21st May

This week can be spent figuring out where you belong in love, work, and life.

Jupiter energises your zone of joining together, so no dream is out of reach.

It’s time to show the world not only who you really are, but also what you’re capable of.

You are well-balanced and brilliant because Saturn rules your success sector.

You have a luscious Leo staring at you.

May 22nd – June 21st

As a potentially lucrative few months begins, dust off your ambitions and align them.

You may have been torn between two projects or two people, but Jupiter is sharpening your mind now.

In the meantime, Venus imbues your every glance or word with irresistible passion power.

Just be cautious in your application.

22nd-23rd of June

Perhaps you’ve been opting for a more stay-at-home lifestyle recently, but that’s about to change.

By the end of the week, you could have discovered unexpected travel destinations, last-minute tickets, and the opportunity to learn while earning in a sunny location.

Your passion profile is dedicated and loyal.

This is something you should save for someone who deserves it.

The dates are July 23 to August 23.

This isn’t the first time you’ve made lofty growth promises.

However, as Jupiter moves into your transformation zone, you have a lot going for you this time.

Saturn is a career team player, while Venus is ready to commit to love.

But it’s your own special brand of magic that makes you stand out and move forward with ease.

24th to 22nd of August

Maybe some aspects of love and life don’t feel quite right, but that was only until this week.

Your chart exudes positive energy, making you the person everyone wants on their team – and even in their bedroom.

A personal moon and a creative surge aid in the preparation of any performance plans, ensuring that they are ready to wow the audience.

23rd to 23rd of September

Time spent thinking about work becomes time spent doing it.

And three pledges you make could be put into action sooner than you think.

You have a can-do attitude that gets things done.

When it comes to love, Venus tests you, and you are ready to rise to the occasion…

