Today’s horoscope, Sunday, February 6: A daily look at what your star sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

Today’s horoscope, Sunday, February 6: A daily look at what your zodiac sign has in store for your zodiac dates.

21st to 20th of March

You begin the week with a powerful moon-and-Jupiter combination that aids you in saying difficult words in tender ways and initiating changes in your mind, heart, and family and social circles.

Mercury’s positive direction clears any remaining doubts about a career goal, and you’re ready to take the next step.

April 21 to May 21 is National Poetry Month.

As Venus and Mercury move forward, the intrepid explorer in you takes the lead.

Changes that previously frightened you are now your top priority.

Learn from your mistakes in love, but don’t let them discourage you from trying again, or even harder.

It is a hot passion signal when two people say the same word at the same time.

22nd to 21st of May

Venus and Mercury energize your deepest feelings, removing the need to pretend with those closest to you.

This week, commitment is the key to freedom, and you’ll notice the difference once you stop holding back.

A sociable moon awakens shared ideas, allowing friends to become business partners.

22nd to 22nd of June

What a partner you can be this week, with Venus amplifying physical attraction and assisting you in letting go of the past.

This can be used to combine two futures into a single plan.

The location of a celebrity is important.

If you’re single, “G” can make you fall in love at first sight when you’re the last person to leave a party or venue.

23rd to 23rd of July

If your good intentions have gotten the better of you, you can reclaim control of your fitness, money, or clutter.

It feels great to be able to plan your own future again! In love, Pluto may cause problems with dates or discussions, but don’t be discouraged.

Your work mentor, Mars, is here to help you say, “Enough is enough.”

Between August 24 and September 22,

Once you start taking yourself seriously, you’ll be able to turn something you enjoy into a money-maker.

So stop downplaying your abilities, even if it’s in jest, and trust your instincts.

Passion can be a lot of fun, and a flirty Sagittarius could turn into more than just a fling.

A “five” date could be part of a surprise future if you are settled.

23rd September to 23rd October

Your chart’s emotional foundation is strong, allowing you to reach out and set new personal goals.

If you’re single, becoming a builder or designer of one-of-a-kind homes is right up your alley.

Your outgoing personality emerges around a new acquaintance, and the two of you may discover that you write or perform well together.

The dates are October 24 to November 22.

