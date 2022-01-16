Today’s horoscope, Sunday, January 16: A daily guide to what your star sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

Today’s horoscope, Sunday, January 16: A daily look at what your zodiac sign has in store for your zodiac dates.

21st to 20th March

As Uranus takes a direct path, your financial uncertainty dissipates, allowing you to plan for high-return investments.

When you combine your genius with research, you could be in for some exciting times.

Instead of lip service, you demand that your love hopes be fulfilled.

A hot new “S” contact from the sun boosts your connections center.

April 21 to May 21 is National Poetry Month.

As Uranus, the rebel planet, pushes forward, you are the zodiac’s most intriguing personality.

Whatever or whoever you use your charm on will be a willing victim, and your inner confidence will shine brightly once more.

A full moon of surprises can bring names and numbers from the past back together.

Luck is linked to a tasty treat.

22nd – 21st of May

The power of a money moon boosts your ability to stand firm in your financial decisions and stick to your plans no matter what.

A well-known company name will be keeping an eye on you.

When it comes to love, the sun’s spirit of adventure is matched by physical attraction, and everyone wants to share in your worldview.

You can’t help but fall in love with a shy Capricorn.

June 22nd – July 22nd

A personal full moon brings up memories and regrets, but only so you can finally deal with them.

Even better, you have a high level of attraction potential – but only direct it at people who are willing to respond.

The sun has tremendous transformational power, and a new you in a new country could be on the cards once again.

The dates are July 23 to August 23.

This is the week to sort through your goals and eliminate the non-starters.

True goals may be out of the ordinary, but you have the skills and sass to see them through, as independent Uranus reinvents things.

A peculiar but assured “L” introduction plays a role.

Summer plans can fly now that the sun is in your wedding calendar.

Between August 24 and September 22,

Work plans are in the spotlight as the sun moves into your career chart.

You cannot wait for others to push you; you must take action on your own.

A moon of deep connections may introduce you to someone you dislike, but give it time and feelings will emerge.

You have five-star bargain-hunting skills.

The dates are September 23 to October 23.

This week, you’re an inspiration to your friends and family, and the best ideas are the ones you truly believe in – don’t settle for anything less.

The sun is shining brightest this time of year, and whatever you come up with to make it…

