Today’s horoscope, Sunday, January 23: A daily look at what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates.

Today’s horoscope, Sunday, January 23: A daily look at what your zodiac sign has in store for your zodiac dates.

21st to 20th of March

Now is the time to claim your spot on an all-star team or at the top table, with personal planet protector Mars entering your success sector.

You exude a positive energy that motivates others, but you also know when to say no.

This is Venus’ last few days of looking back, so make sure you tie up any loose love ends before a passionate revelation.

April 21 to May 21 is National Poetry Month.

You may believe that love is more about holding on than letting go, but this week could be the week when that changes.

If you’re single, someone who enjoys learning or teaching could be a good match.

Mercury returns to your travel zone, resurrecting a trip you had previously abandoned.

22nd to 21st of May

The warrior planet arouses strong emotions that may surprise you.

It’s not just a strong desire to find a new partner or meet a new face in a familiar place; it’s a strong desire to try a new activity or join a group of people who are passionate about what they do.

Allow yourself to be led by Mars, because once Venus goes direct at the end of the week, everything will fall into place.

22nd to 22nd of June

As the love planet spins forward again, it becomes easier to be stronger in your relationships, and you develop a wonderful sense of togetherness.

So don’t be afraid to say what needs to be said.

If you’re single, someone shy is waiting for you to make a move.

Friendships, which are ruled by Uranus, may test you – in a good way.

The dates are July 23 to August 23.

Mercury, the master of the mind, returns to your career sector, reminding you of any gaps you haven’t yet filled.

You see clever ways to turn back the clock, and a coworker who enjoys imitating others could be the key.

You have a surge of fire in your health zone, which allows you to burn through a fitness program quickly.

Between August 24 and September 22,

Until this week, you kept your ideas under wraps, promoting other people’s ideas.

When Mars emphasizes your self-assurance, you’ll be able to reach out to the right people in the most effective manner.

If you want to pursue your passion, the best move you can make is to show your true feelings.

23rd September to 23rd October

Although it may appear that upgrading your home is out of the question, this could change as Mercury returns.

Keep an open mind and pay attention to every option, especially one that was first mentioned on a news program.

If your passion is shaky, Venus is challenging you to commit fully or not at all.

You'll… by the end of the week

