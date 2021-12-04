Today’s horoscope, Thursday, December 2: A daily guide to what your star sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

21st to 20th March

For the first time in five months, Neptune is making progress – and so are you, as you devise a strategy that demonstrates your intelligence.

You also discover a previously unknown artistic ability.

If you’re looking for a date, look for a Sagittarius who works in travel, speaks four languages, and sounds sexy in all of them.

21st April – 21st May

It may come as a surprise to you, but you have the potential to be the family’s money manager.

With Mars on patrol, a relationship’s passion returns.

It’s possible that a long-married couple will have some exciting news to share.

If you’re single, your new love has the appearance of a TV news reporter.

If you don’t want to rush this relationship, don’t.

22nd – 21st of May

People who were previously difficult to reach are now willing to speak with you – and listen.

As a result, progress is made at work and with household plans.

However, there are still love decisions to be made, and if you’re single, Pluto, the planet of surprises, could turn a crush into true love.

On a postcard from the past, luck is written.

June 22nd – July 22nd

A relationship that has been full of maybes evolves, and you make plans for the future together, potentially becoming a strong couple.

A group of coworkers enters a contest purely for the fun of it, but they end up being the most unlikely winners.

Mars, on the other hand, tells you that you do have talent and that you are willing to work on it.

23rd to 23rd of July

You will be firm but fair when discussing property and prices.

You have a feeling that this time you’ll be able to make significant progress.

If you’re looking for love, a clever, imaginative, and wealthy Aquarius could be The One.

Today, your best source of luck shows up in an unexpected way in your life.

Between August 24 and September 22,

Neptune, the planet that understands your wishes and hopes, activates and speaks some special romantic words.

Self-building a home is both exciting and challenging in a good way.

However, make sure that everyone involved has a say so that they feel included.

Pluto may bestow an unusual honor upon you.

23rd to 23rd of September

Strict Saturn and super-lucky Jupiter are conjunct in your horoscope, indicating a day when you may be noticed as a talent.

A family discussion about money could be fruitful now that you’ve added more patience to the mix.

If you’re single, a second-chance romance could be ideal…

