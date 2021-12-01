Today’s horoscope, Wednesday, December 1: A daily guide to what your zodiac sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

21st to 20th of March

After today, you don’t just cope better with secrets; you eliminate any that were holding you back.

Reality sets in as soon as you share love and work truths… and it can be far more rewarding than the fantasy you held on to.

Venus inspires us to be more, say more, and reward more with our passion.

21st April to 21st May

Neptune is making progress in your sector of friendship and bringing people together.

This may lead you to a creative group into which you previously felt unwelcome.

Your destiny partner could be the first person to call your name as ideas and feelings flow.

Couples are traveling the world together.

22nd to 21st of May

You can rise through the ranks and find yourself in charge if your ambitions and goals mix sensitive with sensational.

You can be the leader that everyone admires and follows because you never stop caring.

You pick up on subtle passion hints the second time around in terms of love.

22nd-23rd of June

Allowing yourself to dream about an artistic path you’d like to take begins to make plans real as the planet of enchantment spins forward in your chart of individual learning.

You’re ready to stop laughing at yourself and your dreams.

Numbers luck is linked to a conversation on a journey.

The dates are July 23 to August 23.

Now, and for the next few months, your ability to change and grow is unrivaled.

So, rather than postponing major decisions, make them now.

Instead of assuming they are out of touch or out of the loop, pay attention to someone older this time.

A passion surprise awaits you at a health food store.

Between August 24 and September 22,

Jupiter is making a change in your career sector, and you are ready to take advantage of it this time.

So, if you missed out on a job or contract, concentrate on trying again.

Going back in love, on the other hand, is not an option.

It’s preferable to draw a line and move on while still maintaining your dignity.

23rd to 23rd of September

In the morning, a mystical moon makes your sign extra intriguing, and when eyes meet through a shop window or in a food line, they tell you everything you need to know.

Later, concentrate on money.

If you’ve taken a few shortcuts recently, getting this right can pay off handsomely.

From October 24th to November 22nd,

With Neptune’s creative juices flowing…

