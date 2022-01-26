Today’s horoscope, Wednesday, January 26: A daily guide to what your zodiac sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

April 21st to April 20th

Now that you have two key planet players on your Success Team, you are well ahead of the pack in terms of personal potential.

And if your self-confidence has waned, it can resurface stronger than ever.

Deep feelings are easier to share as Venus and the moon travel together – and you can believe in the love future you deserve.

April 21 to May 21 is National Poetry Month.

Neptune’s gentle, inventive influence finds unique ways to show you care – as well as assisting you in responding appropriately to unexpected compliments.

Maybe you’ve never considered yourself artistic, but it’s time to reconsider.

You also have a knack for uncovering others’ hidden talents.

22nd to 21st of May

Someone who has always seemed too intense to fit into your world is about to reveal a whole new level of personality, and you have the power to facilitate it.

A healing role of some sort is also on the horizon – and learning more about it, or seeking specialized knowledge, can be a good first step.

22nd-23rd of June

Your confidence levels are boosted by the moon and sun, and now is the time to brag about your skills.

A work door you’ve always assumed was closed to you is now open, and you can be first in line this time.

You are strong marriage material in terms of passion, and a “T” introduction recognizes this right away.

The dates are July 23 to August 23.

This is a good day to get all the facts and figures up to date if you’re thinking about how and where you live and want to make a change.

Because the right opportunity can come at any time – or through someone you’ve just met.

A set of family ornaments that you think has only sentimental value could be worth a lot more than you think.

24th to 22nd August

The voice you use to speak to yourself can hold you back if it’s too critical; the moon can help you change that today.

Believe in yourself and begin acting as if you are deserving of success, because you are.

Someone who frequently discusses their travel plans and problems can be an unexpected source of Virgo luck.

The dates are September 23 to October 23.

Your Mercury sense of security is strong, and this energizes your plans to start or expand a side business.

You can live in the moment rather than always looking ahead – and a “B” cash question can be a serious proposition.

Jupiter draws attention to a potential prize route…

