‘Today’s music just doesn’t compare,’ explains why the pandemic has us reminiscing about the 1990s.

‘Today’s music just doesn’t compare,’ explains why the pandemic has made us nostalgic for the 1990s.

As 6 Music commemorates the decade of Britpop and boy bands, Kate Solomon talks to DJ Steve Lamacq, 5ive’s Scott Robinson, Menswear drummer Matt Everitt, and others about why we all yearn for its chaos and optimism.

In December of 1995, something strange happened at the London Docklands Arena.

The annual Poll Winners Party was held by Smash Hits magazine, and everything appeared to be pretty standard at first glance – Take That performed “Back For Good,” and the Backstreet Boys, a new American group, were greeted with a lot of screams.

Things started to get less predictable after that.

Radiohead performed a challenging song about how much they despise having a pop hit.

Björk, who has been described as “bizarre and brilliant,” performed a track that was 90% silent.

This was the deranged state of music in the mid-to-late 1990s: you could put on a show with art school dropouts like Radiohead, Pulp, Björk, and Menswear sprinkled among more anodyne pop acts like the Outhere Brothers, Boyzone, and Take That.

That’s not even taking into account the subsequent explosion of Britpop and rave culture, as well as the first marriage of guitars and house music.

“It was a lot of fun,” says Matt Everitt, who was the drummer for Menswear at the time and is now a BBC Radio 6 Music music journalist.

“No one thought they could get away with it.”

Music, arguably, is the purest form of nostalgia.

6 Music has been revisiting the recent (and not so recent) past this month, and now it’s the turn of the 1990s, with the station playing music from the decade all day.

It’s a good time.

The 1990s have experienced a cultural resurgence in recent years, as evidenced by Spotify’s “All Out 90s” playlist, which has received seven million likes.

Plaid shirts, bucket hats, and distressed denim are all the rage on the high street, while Princess Di’s athleisure looks are all over Instagram, and 90s music is creeping into contemporary pop.

Charli XCX, Post Malone, PinkPantheress, Rina Sawayama, and Beabadoobee are just a few of the artists who have taken the 90s’ earnest acoustic guitar strums, tinny ­Denniz Pop beats, and the.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

‘Today’s music just doesn’t compare’: Why the pandemic is making us turn to the 90s