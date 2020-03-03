Today’s Savannah Guthrie Reveals Hoda Kotb Has the Flu

Morning show viewers may be waking up without a familiar face this week.

On Monday’s episode of Today, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin sat in the anchor chairs to deliver the top stories. But before getting into the day’s biggest topics, Savannah explained Hoda Kotb‘s absence.

“If you’re missing Hoda, so are we. Guess what? She’s got the flu,” she revealed. “We think she will be out until probably midweek, maybe longer. We’re sending her our best wishes.”

Savannah added, “She did get the flu shot, by the way, just for those wondering.”

Hoda and the rest of the Today hosts just returned home from Florida where they hosted a special edition of the show to celebrate the new Today Café at the Universal Orlando Resort.

“Hoda is never sick,” Jenna Bush Hager later shared in the show. “But this also shows you the type of friend she is. She’s at home with the flu and I asked her yesterday if she wanted me to send her some bone broth and she said no. And today, she wanted to make sure we wish her best friend Karen a happy birthday.”

While serving as Jenna’s guest co-host during the fourth hour of Today, Savannah admitted that she was nervous about possibly causing Hoda’s sickness.

“I was relieved because I have or had strep throat. And I was worried. They said Hoda is out sick. I was like, please let it not be strep throat because I worked for like two weeks without going to the doctor,” she admitted. “I finally went. In fact, I think you forced me to.”

Savannah continued, “I’m very sad that she has the flu. She did have the flu shot, but selfishly, I’m very relieved I didn’t give her strep throat.”

Ultimately, the show must go on with the Today crew delivering all of the day’s biggest stories and participating in unique segments.

“Get well soon, Hoda,” Craig shared during the show. We couldn’t agree more.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)