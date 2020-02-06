Today’s Savannah Guthrie Wearing Her Dress Backwards Is the Ultimate Mood

We’ve all had those days!

Savannah Guthrie just proved that she may be a highly skilled broadcaster with a thriving career, but when it comes to putting on her clothes in the morning, even she sometimes has trouble. The Today show host shared a hilarious picture on her Instagram of herself with her dress turned the wrong way, and her reaction is epic.

“Put my dress on backwards and too late to change it so now I’m like,” she captioned two photos of herself looking less than pleased. She even talked about the moment on-air with her co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin. “See that’s why I dressed backwards today. I was distracted,” she shared. “I’ve been up since 3:30 a.m. watching the match.”

Savannah isn’t letting the funny little mishap slow her down. In fact, she later took to the social media platform to share a throwback photo of her agility.

The mom of two posted a pic of herself literally bending over backwards. “Things I could do before kids,” she captioned the impressive image. Leave it to Savannah to always find the lighthearted side of life.

No matter what, we’re just happy to see the television host back up and running, after she revealed in November that she had suffered vision loss after getting hit in the eye with one her son’s toys. “And it tore my retina,” Savannah shared. “It happened last week actually and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later. And then it turned out to be kind of serious, they were afraid my retina was detached.”

Thankfully, the host is back on the mend and doing a lot better. You know, other than the whole backwards dress thing!