Todd and Julie Chrisley Reveal Their Marriage and Parenting Confessions

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Marriage and Parenting Confessions: Who Said “I Love You” First?

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley are still going strong after nearly 26 years of marriage.

“No, you did it in Mama’s kitchen,” she says.

Yes, you did,” Todd, 52, told Julie after they fought over who said “I Love You” first during the “Not-So-Newly Married Game” with Us Weekly.

“You made an attempt to entice me into bed.”

And I said ‘No,’ then ‘Yes,’ because I didn’t want to be cheap, so I made her say ‘I love you’ first.

“I’m a Southerner.”

“Well, my memory isn’t as good as his,” Julie, 49, joked.

“I’m not going to argue with you.”

While the two couldn’t agree on who said those three words first, they were more in sync for the subsequent rounds, including the exact name of the Mexican restaurant where they had their first date.

“The moment she walked into my friend’s house, I knew I was in love with her: That’s the first night I met her,” the Georgia native told Us.

“And it’s the only time anything has ever taken my breath before or since she walked into the room, other than when I walked past a mirror.”

Chase, 25, and Grayson, 15, as well as daughter Savannah, 24, were born after the couple married in May 1996.

(Todd is also the father of estranged daughter Lindsie, 32, and son Kyle, 30, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry.) Since then, the family has documented their lifestyle on their USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best, which debuted in 2014.

Julie previously told Us in June 2021 about their brood’s dynamics, “We over-communicate in this family.”

“We probably say too much at times.”

‘I just let my kids figure it out,’ some of my friends say.

I simply don’t express myself.’… I am who I am and what I am.”

Their close friendship has also aided their recent weight-loss efforts.

“Todd and I are on the Nutrisystem Partner Plan,” Julie told Us exclusively in January.

“I’ve been a Nutrisystem partner for several years.

