Todd Chrisley “Home and Doing Well” After Being Hospitalized for Coronavirus

Todd Chrisley is feeling better day by day.

Shortly after the Chrisley Knows Best star revealed on his podcast that he had been battling the Coronavirus for three weeks, his daughter Savannah Chrisley shared an update on social media.

“DAD IS HOME AND DOING WELL! He said he feels 75% better!!” she shared on Instagram. “Within the past couple days, he’s kinda been a smartass…so we know he’s definitely on the mend! I mean that mischievous smile isn’t ever gonna give up.”

It’s a positive development for a reality star who painted a frightening picture during an episode of Chrisley Confessions.

“I was in the hospital for 4 and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth,” he shared. “Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally I am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my ass.”

And according to Julie Chrisley, she shared on the podcast that she has never seen Todd this sick. She also expressed the importance of social distancing and taking this pandemic seriously.

Ultimately, Todd’s health scare has had a major impact on the family.

Savannah shared on Instagram that she has “never been so scared in my life.” And after her dad was hospitalized, the fashion designer “fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my best friend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy.”

As for what she’s learned from the whole situation, Savannah is quick to remind fans that you have to “love harder than ever!”

“Life is so short. I also owe a HUGE THANK U to my friends @charlesgalanismd @drjacobunger for walking me through all the steps we needed to follow and continuously checking in on us,” she shared. “As well as the drs and nurses @ Vandy.”

Savannah added, “Also y’all… @kimzolciakbiermann was a saint during this whole thing as well! If you didn’t know…she used to be a nurse…so she gave me so many tips and helped to calm my nerves. THANKING GOD FOR GREAT FRIENDS.”