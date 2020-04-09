Todd Chrisley Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Todd Chrisley is on the mend after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Chrisley Knows Best star and wife Julie Chrisley revealed the news on Wednesday’s episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions.

“Can we talk about this bitch called corona?” he shared. “I have been battling corona for 3 weeks. I was in the hospital for 4 and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth.”

He added, “Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally I am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my ass.”

In a lengthy message shared with her 2 million Instagram followers, Todd’s daughter Savannah Chrisley said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 two and a half weeks ago and offered more insight into his time spent at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

“I have never been so scared in my life,” Savannah wrote, adding, “When dad started getting sick I immediately started worrying… he and I are the worriers of the bunch. After a couple days mom and I talked him into going to urgent care… he went in and he was showing all symptoms of COVID-19 so they tested him.”

Savannah then addressed critics who could assume her father was able to get tested because of his fame, writing, “So before people say… ‘OH HE ONLY GOT TESTED BECAUSE HE’S A CELEBRITY…’ u are WRONG! He went into an urgent care just like the rest of [you] would. After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back… POSITIVE… when mom and I read that our hearts dropped.”

After “worsening” symptoms,” Savannah said Todd “couldn’t fight it any longer” and was taken to the emergency room by Julie.

“When she got there they made her drop him off and leave because of all the strict guidelines. He stayed at Vanderbilt for 3 days and those were the hardest 3 days I think I’ve ever endured,” the 22-year-old recalled. “I talk to my daddy 10x a day! He’s my best friend… I also never go to bed a single night without a ‘Goodnight and I love you’ text.. and now my dad was sitting in a hospital room by himself and I had no idea how he was.”

Savannah’s post concluded, “At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my best friend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy. I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said ‘If he sees these I know he’ll keep fighting!’ So I guess the point of me telling u all this is so that u take it seriously…STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER! Life is so short.”

The reality TV star also personally thanked Kim Zolciak-Biermann for her guidance throughout Todd’s health scare.

“Also y’all… @kimzolciakbiermann was a saint during this whole thing as well! If you didn’t know…she used to be a nurse…so she gave me so many tips and helped to calm my nerves,” Savannah wrote, to which she replied, “God is good. so grateful he is feeling better.”