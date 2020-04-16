Todd Chrisley Says He Will Donate Plasma to Help Fellow Coronavirus Patients

Todd Chrisley is doing his part to help others just like him survive coronavirus.

On Wednesday’s episode of his and wife Julie Chrisley‘s podcast, Chrisley Confessions, the reality TV star said he’s feeling “so much better” and is approved to donate plasma that will be used to treat fellow COVID-19 patients who could benefit from the antibodies he developed while recovering from the disease.

“As much as I hate a needle, folks,” Todd shared, “I am going to give my plasma because if I can help someone else get better and for it to not last as long as what it did to me then that’s a blessing that God has given me and I’m going to stick to it.”

Just last week, the 51-year-old revealed was hospitalized for several days after testing positive for coronavirus. Todd said he spent “three long weeks” fighting it, adding, “I survived it and I’m grateful to the good lord above that I have survived it.”

Todd also remarked, “I don’t want to talk about corona anymore because like I said, this bitch trynna shut down the country. You can’t even go get your hair cut, you can’t go get your hair colored, you can’t even go get a manicure, pedicure. This bitch came for us hard, folks!”

The global health crisis has, however, brought Todd and his loved ones even closer.

“It’s caused us to see how much we matter to those people and how much they matter to us because we’re constantly checking on each other every day. And so,” the Chrisley Knows Best star explained, “maybe that’s part of the plan that God wants to bring us all closer and if that’s it then I’m down for that.”

Todd’s daughter, 22-year-old Savannah Chrisley, previously said she’s “never been so scared” throughout his hospitalization.

She recalled on Instagram, “At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my best friend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy. I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said ‘If he sees these I know he’ll keep fighting!’ So I guess the point of me telling u all this is so that u take it seriously…STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER! Life is so short.”