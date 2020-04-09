Todd Chrisley’s Estranged Daughter Lindsie Slams “Disgusting” Comments About His Coronavirus Diagnosis

Lindsie Chrisley may be estranged from her famous father, Todd Chrisley, but that doesn’t mean she’ll stand for such cruelty toward him.

On Wednesday’s episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast, the reality star revealed he tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalized for several days while fighting the disease.

“Can we talk about this bitch called corona?” he shared on the podcast. “I have been battling corona for 3 weeks. I was in the hospital for 4 and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth.”

He added, “Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally I am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my ass.”

Upon the news breaking, Lindsie got a message to her Instagram inbox that read, “Hi Lindsie! Did you see your Dad has Covid? I guess the good guys really do win in the end.”

His 30-year-old firstborn wasn’t having it.

“The audacity of some people blows my mind,” she wrote on her Instagram Story along with a screenshot of the message.

“This is disgusting. My inbox is flooding with similar messages & I’m not here for it. Get right or get off my page.”

Referencing the person’s Instagram name, she warned, “Don’t make me post your handles. Let’s make you ‘legendary.'”