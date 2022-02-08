Todd Kapostasy, Tara Lipinski’s Husband

Todd Kapostasy is Tara Lipinski’s husband.

When Tara Lipinski won a gold medal in women’s figure skating at the Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan in 1998, the world was introduced to her.

Lipinski was only 15 years old when she won Olympic gold in her sport, making her the youngest person to do so.

She was also the first woman to land a triple loop-tripleloop combination, which became her signature move.

With the Olympics underway, many fans are wondering who Lipinski is married to. Lipinski retired from figure skating in 2002 and now works as a commentator for NBC.

More on Lipinski's husband, Todd Kapostasy, and their love story can be found here.

Kapostasy was born in the state of Ohio on July 7, 1984.

After graduating from Perry High School in 2002, he went to Brown University to study political science and history.

After graduation, he worked for Fox and ESPN as a director and sports producer, with credits including The Pine Tar Incident, Gifts of My Kin, and Rodman: For Better or Worse, according to his IMDb bio.

Lipinski met Kapostasy at the Sports Emmys, where she presented him with an award.

Lipinski and Kapostasy married on June 24, 2017 at Middleton Place in Charleston, South Carolina, in a Reem Acra gown with a 20-foot train designed by Laura Basci.

The Philadelphia native wore Charlotte Olympia pumps with her dress.

Johnny Weir, a fellow ice skater and broadcasting partner, was in the bridal party and gave the couple a toast at the reception.

Lipinski gushed about being married on Instagram the day after they said their “I dos.”

She captioned a wedding photo, “Yesterday was by far the best day of my life.”

“There was a point during the ceremony when I realized I couldn’t be happier than I am right now.”

I’ll remember his vows for the rest of my life.”

Lipinski and Kapostasy spent their honeymoon in the Maldives after their wedding.

Lipinski was a guest on Access Daily just before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics began, where she spoke with hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about the docu-series “Meddling,” which she co-produced with her husband.



