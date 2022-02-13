Todrick Hall is a ‘Bully’ on Celebrity Big Brother, according to Chris Kirkpatrick, who ‘Plays a Victim All the Time.’

It’s just a game.

Chris Kirkpatrick felt the same way about appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, though things seemed to get personal in his final days in the house before he was evicted on February 11.

The 50-year-old ‘NSync singer spoke to Us Weekly after being voted out by a unanimous vote during his ally Miesha Tate’s reign as Head of Household.

Chris originally proposed Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey, but his friend Shanna Moakler suggested using the Veto on Carson in order to evict Todd Bridges.

The Grammy-nominated singer knew he was taking a chance, and it didn’t work out when Miesha nominated him instead.

Chris, on the other hand, has no regrets about not lying to Miesha.

“I could have said, ‘Yes, if Carson’s on the block, I’m voting him out,” he exclusively tells Us. “But I felt like that was even deceiving, so I had to not tell her, and by not telling her, I know that I told her because we did have this honest relationship.”

“It was difficult to watch her just upset with me when I knew I was going to be voted out.”

That was the final straw for me.”

While they were close, Miesha was more loyal to Todrick Hall, who quickly targeted Chris as their pre-eviction discussions became heated.

“I mean, it wasn’t surprising the way he spoke to me [Thursday].”

“I think it was very hurtful, and it’s difficult when someone constantly plays the victim and bullies,” Chris says.

“And that’s how I felt, particularly when I got out of it.”

I felt awful, as if I had done Todrick a disservice.

And then, when I came out and saw how everyone was talking about Todrick, I thought to myself, ‘So I wasn’t crazy?’

“I think it hurt when he brought my family [into it],” the Fairly OddParents voice actor adds.

… We were talking about something when he started talking about my son and how he’s going to embarrass him because of me, and things like that.

That was very painful.

That was the only time I actually fought back, and I said, “I’m sorry, what did you just say?” because he had just said it.

