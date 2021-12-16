Todrick Hall Reveals the Surprising Souvenir He Got to Keep After the Finale (Exclusive) on ‘Masked Singer’

Todrick Hall Reveals the Surprising Souvenir He Got to Keep After the Finale on ‘Masked Singer’ (Exclusive)

*Warning: This section contains spoilers!

Todrick Hall’s time on The Masked Singer may be over, but he’ll never forget his incredible costume!

Season 6 of The Masked Singer came to a close on Wednesday, with the two finalists vying for the Golden Mask Trophy.

It all came down to a musical battle between The Bull and The Queen of Hearts.

The Queen of Hearts, who was later revealed to be none other than Jewel, won the season, while The Bull came in second, and thus was the first of the two to be revealed.

To the delight and amazement of the audience, Hall revealed himself to be the golden voiced Bull after the panelists had made their final guesses.

Hall discussed his connection to The Bull as a character and why it spoke to him in an interview with ET on Wednesday.

“I believe that people expect a bull to have a very hard exterior,” Hall explained. “I am guilty of looking online and seeing what people say about me, and I believe that a lot of the criticism stems from the perception that I am overconfident… but I am not that person.”

“I put on a brave face.

Every day at school, I was bullied.

“I used to be a cheerleader in school and got called all kinds of horrible things… so I had to learn to project confidence so people wouldn’t try to tear me down,” he recalled.

“I believe that when it comes to bulls, people forget they have feelings.”

They anticipate them charging out in a red cape… and that they are so powerful [that they cannot be hurt.]”

The Bull also reminded him of The Beast from Disney’s beloved Beauty and the Beast, according to the singer, choreographer, and Broadway star.

The Beast, as Hall explained, has a fearsome, growling exterior but is a romantic at heart.

“As soon as I started looking at him, I thought to myself, ‘This guy has a story he wants to tell, and he’s not what people think he is just by looking at him,'” Hall said of The Bull.

“You probably thought it was going to be some straight when you saw the costume.”

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

‘Masked Singer’: Todrick Hall Reveals the Surprising Souvenir He Got to Keep After the Finale (Exclusive)