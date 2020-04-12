Together At Home “on April 18, at the initiative of Lady Gaga

The Canal + group announces that it will broadcast the event concert “One World: Together At Home” on April 18, on the initiative of singer Lady Gaga and the charitable association Global Citizen. Worn by many international artists, it is intended in this period of unprecedented global pandemic to support the medical world and to raise funds for the World Health Organization.

In order to give as many people as possible access to this global event of solidarity and sharing, the Canal + Group will distribute it in 30 countries, by implementing the following system:

The concert will be broadcast live on CSTAR in France on the night of Saturday April 18 to Sunday April 19 at 2 a.m. It will be live live on CSTAR social networks with the hashtag #TogetherAtHome;

It will then be available for replay for 72 hours on myCANAL;

The event will also be broadcast on Sunday April 19 in prime time on CANAL + Africa as well as on the Group’s branches in Poland, Vietnam and Myanmar.

“One World: Together At Home” will be held worldwide, across platforms and channels, and will be presented in the United States by the trio of star entertainers from the late-night American shows Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. World health experts will follow one another live from their homes, as well as legendary artists such as Paul McCartney, Andrea Bocelli, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Billie Eilish and Chris Martin of Coldplay.