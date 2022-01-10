Tom Bergeron Emotionally Recalls ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Host Bob Saget (Exclusive)

Tom Bergeron is still reeling from the news of Bob Saget’s death on Sunday.

Bergeron, who hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos a few years after Saget left in 1997, got emotional when ET’s Nischelle Turner spoke with him about the memories he shared with the beloved Full House star over the years.

Bergeron said he was now thinking fondly of Saget’s support, which included Saget attending America’s Funniest Home Videos’ 20th anniversary only at Bergeron’s request and being present for Bergeron’s final day hosting the show after 15 years.

Bergeron said of Saget’s support, “It meant the world to me.”

“A couple of years prior to that, when the video show was celebrating its 20th anniversary, I told Vin Di Bona, the executive producer, ‘We have to get Bob for that.’ So we were already friends at that point, and I have to admit, I worked him really hard.”

I wooed him at one of his Scleroderma Foundation events.”

“He was still hesitant, and he had a sitcom on ABC for a short time… and the network asked if I’d do promos with Bob, which I was happy to do, but I figured this was my attempt to blackmail him,” he continues.

“So I said, ‘OK, Bobby, I’ll do the promos, but you’ve got to do the 20th anniversary special with me,’ and he finally relented, and it turned out to be a wonderful episode that the team dubbed ‘The Summit With Saget,’ and I told Bob, ‘Listen, look.’

You’re free to do whatever you want.

I’ll get us to the videos and the commercial breaks.’ If you watch the show, you’ll see me laughing and enjoying that lovable lunatic.”

On Sunday, Bergeron received a text message informing him of Saget’s death.

“I think she said something along the lines of, ‘Just heard about Bob, I’m so sorry,’ and it reminded me of when I found out John Ritter had died years ago,” he explained.

“It’s also a friend, and it’s a shock.

And then it was just a matter of trying to locate that sensation of every nerve ending suddenly becoming active.

