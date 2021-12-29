Tom Brady, Brett Favre, and Other NFL Legends Honor John Madden, Who Passed Away at the Age of 85

Tom Brady, Brett Favre, and Other NFL Legends Remember John Madden, Who Passed Away at the Age of 85.

Some of the NFL’s most illustrious figures have paid tribute to the late John Madden.

At the age of 85, the legendary coach and sportscaster passed away.

Following his death, several NFL legends, including Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Brett Favre, and others, paid tribute to him on social media with heartfelt posts.

Brady shared a photo of Madden when he was younger, when he was a coach for the Oakland Raiders before becoming a well-known color commentator, and reflected on the similarities between Madden’s career and his own.

“John called our first Super Bowl,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story in a tribute.

“He’s always been so nice to me.”

RIP to a true legend of our sport.

My heartfelt condolences and best wishes go out to the Madden family.”

“We lost a larger-than-life legend in John Madden today,” Favre wrote in his Instagram post.

“It felt like ‘Coach,’ one of the best ever in the game, was narrating my entire career,” Favre continued.

“I’ll never forget our pre-game meetings, when we used to laugh and talk about things other than football.”

“Our love, prayers, and condolences to Virginia and the Madden family.”

Brett Favre (@brettfavre) shared a post.

Smith also posted a touching tribute, along with a photo of Madden from his 2006 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

Smith wrote, “We lost a great coach, a man, and a legend.”

“Thank you for having one of the most distinct voices in sports.

Thank you also for acknowledging and appreciating my gift.

Little Giants, rest in peace.”

Emmitt Smith (@emmittsmith22) has shared a post.

“We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed his condolences to Madden’s family.

“Coach loved football more than anyone else.

Football was all he did.

He was a fantastic sounding board for me and many others,” he continued.

“There will never be another John Madden, and we will be eternally grateful to him for everything he did to shape football and the NFL into what they are today.”

John Madden’s Death is Announced by the NFL:

