Tom Brady Debuts a New Line of Apparel

Tom Brady Debuts a New Apparel Line

Tom Brady has launched a new clothing line that will benefit college athletes.

Brady announced last week that Bardy Brand will be launching on January 12th.

According to ESPN, he has also signed name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals with nine college football players, including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Tigers head coach Deion Sanders, Georgia wide receiver George Pickens, and Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall.

Brady said, “It’s really cool for me and the position I’m in.”

“To have had the opportunity that some of these kids are getting is really cool,” Brady said. The first release will focus on casual wear and training apparel, according to Brady.

“It’s kind of cool that it happened at this time because my apparel line has been in the works for like three and a half years,” Brady said.

For the first @bradybrand campaign, launching on January 12th, 2022, I’m proud to partner with our roster of NCAA and newly drafted athletes. pic.twitter.comZiJdPmMXwD

Brady Brady is a company founded by Brady and entrepreneur Jens Grede, according to USA Today.

Brady “is the first apparel brand to apply professional sport level innovation and engineering to deliver a system of clothing that performs across all activities,” according to a statement.

Brady made the announcement just days before playing in one of his worst games in the NFL.

In a 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady completed only 54% of his passes for 214 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.

Brady hasn’t been shut out since 2006, and it’s only the third time in his NFL career.

According to the Buccaneers’ official website, Brady said afterward, “We just didn’t play well enough.”

“I think it was just about winning the game, but obviously you can’t win if you don’t score points.”

It’s been a difficult night.

We didn’t seem to be very good at anything tonight.

It would be nice if there was only one thing to worry about.

Despite the loss, Brady still has the Buccaneers in a good position, as they have a 10-4 record and can clinch the NFC South with one more victory.

Brady is aiming for his third Super Bowl title with the Buccaneers, as well as his eighth overall.

Tom Brady Launches New Clothing Line