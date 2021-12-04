Tom Brady expresses his desire for his son Jack to play football in the NFL.

Tom Brady can see it now: his 14-year-old son, Jack, will one day wear Michigan blue and throw the pigskin as the Wolverines’ starting quarterback.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback explained why he so desperately wants his son to play the sport he has dominated for decades in the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray.

Brady was talking about his alma mater, Michigan, and their historic win over archrival Ohio State last weekend, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneer couldn’t help but imagine Jack feeling the same rush of emotions.

Brady, who lived in Ann Arbor from 1995 to 1999, reminisced for a while before his fatherly instincts kicked in.

“I’m ecstatic for those seniors because they’re going out on top,” he said.

“And I believe those guys, what I saw in that stadium with the joy, and the crowd rushing the field.

‘That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in the ‘Big House’ someday,’ I told my future Wolverine, my son Jack, as I was jumping around and wrestling.

‘You’re going to be Michigan’s starting quarterback.’

Brady’s emotions clearly got the better of him, and he later admitted that his wife, Gisele Bündchen, had to calm him down.

“And my wife was like, ‘For God’s sake, just let him be what he wants to be!” Brady laughed.

“Our family had a fantastic day.”

Brady shares Jack with actress Bridget Moynahan, who can’t wait to retire from the NFL so he can truly enjoy Thanksgiving.

At the very least, Brady is preparing all of his children for success in terms of nutrition.

Allan Campbell, Brady’s personal chef, revealed that 90% of the time, Brady’s children eat the same meals as their parents.

That’s a good way to live!

