Tom Brady Isn’t Saying No to a Comeback

Tom Brady Isn’t Saying No to a Football Comeback

Tom Brady may have just announced his retirement, but he hasn’t ruled out a comeback in the NFL.

Brady opened up about his decision to retire from football after 22 years and what the future holds during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray podcast.

“There are a lot of other players who don’t have to be all in for them.”

I guess I’ve seen that a lot over the years, but I’ve always felt like that was the only way I could do it for myself.

And my teammates are aware that I give them my all.

That is something that my coaches are aware of.

And it’s not as if I’m incapable of doing so.

And it’s not that I can’t play or continue to play, but I believe there’s an important choice for me to make, and I believe the choice is, “Everything comes at a cost, and the cost is what am I missing out on in other areas of my life?” Brady said of his decision to retire.

“As you get older, you encounter things outside of football that demand the same level of focus and energy that football has always commanded.”

And it’s past time for me to commit to things like that.”

Brady’s decision to retire from football came at the perfect time for him, though he admits he has no idea where this major life change will lead him or what it will mean for him in the future.

“A lot of things have come up over the years, in the last 10 years of my life, as I’ve gotten closer to this decision this last week, and it just felt like the right time to do it,” he continued. “I think for anyone who loves the sport as much as I have over the years, it’ll always be in my heart, as it should be, because I’ve committed a lot of time, energy, and hours to it.”

But, at the same time, everything has its time and place.

I’ve had a great time and am really looking forward to what’s next, but I’m not.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Tom Brady Isn’t Ruling Out a Return to Football