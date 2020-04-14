Tom Brady says Florida mansion he shares with Gisele Bundchen lacks privacy

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s new mansion in Tampa, Florida, lacks privacy.

The 39-year-old model and Tom, 42, have recently relocated to the state following his switch from the New England Patriots NFL franchise to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – but Tom admits their transition hasn’t been entirely seamless.

‘Where I lived in Chestnut Hill, I was pretty private for a long time,’ said the athlete. ‘So I forgot, in a way, like people could drive up to your house. You couldn’t drive up to my house where I lived in Chestnut Hill. Here, they could pull right up to the back of the house.’

He added, ‘This is a little different because when you go out to the backyard, there’s a lot of boats that have pulled up and people out the front.’

Despite this, the loved-up couple are excited about the next phase of their life.

Tom told People magazine: ‘It just worked out perfect for me being here and kind of getting my life started here.’

Tom and Gisele are reportedly renting a $7.7million, 30,000-square foot mansion on Tampa’s Davis Islands from New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the 42-year-old Brady, his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their children will be living at Jeter’s mansion for the foreseeable future.

The six-time Super Bowl champion recently became a free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career, deciding to leave the New England Patriots for the Buccaneers on a two-year, $50 million contract.

Completed in 2011, Jeter’s mansion includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pool, docks and is just a six-mile drive to the team facility, which is currently closed amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

With the COVID-19 scare limiting travel across the country, it remains unclear how much time Brady has spent in the Tampa Bay area since signing with the team in March. Both Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times and local radio personality JP Peterson have reported that Brady is currently in Tampa.

Peterson speculated that the rent for the home could be as much as $100,000 per month.

Previously the stars were reported to be moving to a home in Connecticut, according to Boston sports radio station WEEI’s Greg Hill. It’s unclear if that deal ever went through.

The couple recently reduced their asking price for their Massachusetts mansion to $33.9 million – around $8 million less than when they originally listed it in the summer of 2019.

Last month, Gisele insisted the city of Boston will ‘always’ be in her heart.

The model said she’d miss her ‘friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium’ ahead of Tom’s move to Tampa.

Gisele – who has Vivian, seven, and Benjamin, 10, with the sports star – wrote on her Instagram account: ‘What a ride the last decade has been.

‘Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats.

‘Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you!’